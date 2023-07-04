CRUCIAL accreditation might have been reinstated at Bathurst Hospital, but a frequent critic of the health bureaucracy says there are still many questions to answer.
Among them is what will be done to ensure the hospital will never be in the same position again and whether the facility will be able to attract registrars after its recent staffing struggles.
The Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) made the shock announcement in February that the hospital had been stripped of its medical training accreditation by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP).
Four medical registrars were immediately removed from the hospital's medical roster to continue their training elsewhere.
On June 30, WNSWLHD CEO Mark Spittal confirmed, in what he said was record time for NSW, that Bathurst Base had been re-accredited and was again eligible to accept medical registrars for the next rotation, which begins in August.
Bathurst Regional councillor Warren Aubin, who is also the spokesman for the Bathurst Health Services Action Group, said that while he welcomed Friday's announcement, he still has concerns for the future.
"What happened in February was a travesty," he said. "How could they let it get to that point where physicians weren't being trained?
"And, more importantly, what are we going to do to ensure it never gets to that position again?
"What has been put in place, and how will we attract staff?
"Our hospital will only go ahead while it has training. That's what it needs. That is what brings doctors to town and people into the city and new blood into the hospital, in all facets, not just physicians, in all departments.
"To lose those people and that training regime was absolutely unforgivable.
"It's great it's back, but it shouldn't have gone in the first place."
Cr Aubin said he has concerns about the hospital's ability to attract new registrars come August given its most recent staffing problems, not only in medical, but in other areas, including obstetrics.
He said that, in his opinion, there had been a culture "build up in that hospital that's not very inviting and, really, I feel that's why they [previously] had difficulty filling positions when they advertised them".
"You can put out as many invites as you like to come and work in a place, but unless they actually want to come and work here, people will go somewhere else," he said.
Cr Aubin said he will watch with interest to see what happens in August when the new medical registrar rotation begins and how many positions are filled by locums.
He said that, even prior to losing its medical training accreditation, Bathurst Base Hospital had a high percentage of locum staff.
Cr Aubin said it was around 35 per cent.
"That's how they rely on getting staff ... by paying them more to come here, because the regular ones don't want to come here.
"But locums cost three to four times the money, so the budget for the hospital is getting sucked up by locum costs."
On Friday, WNSWLHD CEO Mr Spittal said that while the hospital was hopeful of filling its medical registrar quota come August, if it doesn't, locums will remain in place.
"If we're in the situation where we don't get all of the training positions filled in the next rotation, because registrars have a choice about where they come to and they are in demand around the state, then we will continue to employ some of those locums so we have got the full numbers going forward," he said.
