Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King responds to MP Andrew Gee's criticism

MW
By Matt Watson
July 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the proposed second circuit and (inset left) federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and (inset right) Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
An artist's impression of the proposed second circuit and (inset left) federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and (inset right) Member for Calare Andrew Gee.

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Catherine King's office is adamant there was no way in which $12.5 million allocated to Bathurst's second circuit could have been redirected to a different project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.