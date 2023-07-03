INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Catherine King's office is adamant there was no way in which $12.5 million allocated to Bathurst's second circuit could have been redirected to a different project.
Following a blast delivered by Bathurst's federal MP Andrew Gee last Friday, Ms King's office has pointed out that the guidelines for the $12.5 million funding were actually set by the previous Coalition government.
Mr Gee has been on a mission to keep the money in Bathurst, either by having the deadline for completion of the proposed second circuit extended or by having the money repurposed.
Having secured a meeting with Ms King about the matter last week, he issued a statement last Friday afternoon detailing his disappointment that nothing had changed.
"Despite pointing out the unique position that Bathurst and Mount Panorama/Wahluu hold in national and international motorsports, the Minister shockingly declined to grant an extension of time to construct the Second Race Track, nor permission to repurpose the $12.5 million to make the existing track even better," Mr Gee said.
"I am bitterly disappointed with this outcome.
"Bathurst Regional Council had put a lot of work into how they could best use the $12.5 million in federal funding to update the current site, which would have enhanced the track and conditions for competitors, and boosted the tourism experience for motorsport fans."
Mr Gee said there would have been a way, under the Community Development Grant and Commonwealth grant guidelines, to repurpose the grant funding if the Federal Government and Ms King "really wanted to" and "it's a shame that the political willpower just isn't there".
A spokeswoman for the Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Ms King said the minister met with Mr Gee last week "and explained to him that the project did not comply with the guidelines the previous Liberal and National Party government had set for the funding program".
"There was no ability under the guidelines for the money to be repurposed so it was returned to the budget," the spokeswoman said.
Mr Gee also said in his statement last week that the Albanese government's" flat-out rejection of proposals presented by Bathurst Regional Council shows they only care about clawing back money allocated to the bush - to fund their election commitments in the capital cities".
The spokeswoman for Ms King said Mr Gee's "claim the money has been redirected to fund election commitments is wrong".
The spokeswoman also said the Albanese Government's Growing Regions program will be open soon for expressions of interest.
Ms King also told Mr Gee during Federal Parliament question time last month that she encourages him and Bathurst Regional Council "to put in an expression of interest to the Growing Regions Fund, a $300 million fund, that opens on July 5".
The fund is described as being for "community and economic infrastructure projects across regional and rural Australia".
