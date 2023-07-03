THE results might have been mixed for the CSU Mungoes on their biggest day of the Woodbridge Cup regular season but the atmosphere was electric around the ground at Diggings Oval on Saturday.
CSU were looking for the double during their Old Mungoes Day celebrations at the university but had to settle for going one from two in front of a passionate crowd of past players.
The day is already one of the biggest events on the Mungoes calendar each season but with this year marking the club's 50th season they were determined to make it an even more memorable occasion.
The women's side got that goal off to a strong start when they came away with a 20-4 victory over the Roosters.
In the men's contest CSU were constantly playing catch-up football after finding themselves down early in the game and couldn't quite make the comeback as they ended up being bested 42-32.
CSU co-captain and club president Ray Sargent said both games provided plenty of entertainment for the vocal crowd.
"The day was a great success despite the men's result. A big congrats goes to the girls who got up convincingly against a strong Peak Hill side," he said.
"It was unfortunate with the boys. We tried clawing it back but it was just a little too late. Credit goes to Peak Hill because they were strong and very resilient against our fight back.
"They've got a lot of strike across the park. Torin Hando and Blaize Fuller are strike players that guide their team across the park well, and they've got some big bash boys through the middle who got the job done."
Peak Hill looked home when they got out to a 34-14 lead but a big surge from the hosts brought the deficit back to 38-32 inside the final 10 minutes.
The Roosters scored on the bell to secure an important win that keeps their faint hopes of a top four finish alive.
Sargent said he and the team were thankful to see so many supporters getting behind the day.
"The experience was unreal," he said.
"Everyone who comes from the past, present and hopefully the future are always family to the Mungoes.
"The day was great, and the culture and the success of the club was on display through the day."
The win for the Mungals helped them leap the Roosters on the table, taking them to seventh.
The men's loss has kept them ninth on the ladder and they now sit two points behind the Grenfell Goannas in what's shaping up as a two horse battle for the last finals spot.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
