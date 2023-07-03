New president, new honours for Lions Club of Mount Panorama

SALLY Coopes was installed as president and a number of members were recognised for their hard work when the Lions Club of Mount Panorama held its changeover dinner recently.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards by outgoing president, Roger Thomas.
Three prestigious Melvin Jones Fellows were awarded to well-deserving Lions Lesley Carter, Dennis Coopes and Sue Longmore for their ongoing contribution to Lions.
Lions was founded in Chicago in 1917 by Melvin Jones and is now the largest humanitarian organisation in the world with over 1.4 million hard-working volunteers giving back to their local communities.
Lions Graham Carter, Pat Duff, Jon Maclean and Licia Thomas were the recipients of the James D. Richardson Honour Award.
Lion Graham received his award for his efforts in making Youth of the Year a successful event on the club's calendar.
Lion Pat was recognised for his continued support of the club, Lion Jon was honoured for the marketing and publicity of the club's projects and Lion Licia received her award for her contribution to the collection of used eyeglasses from the optometrists in Bathurst, which are then sent off for refurbishment and forwarded to third world countries.
Invited guests at the changeover dinner were Lions District Governor Judy Ryan (Mount Panorama Lions); Member for Calare Andrew Gee (Orange Lions); mayor Robert Taylor; Barbara Andrews (Bathurst Lions); Ian Acret (Forbes and District Lions); Ian and Marilyn Warren and Mal Purvis (Lions Club of Bathurst); and Rielle Moises and Paul Rasmussen (Calare Veterans and First Responders Lions Club, Bathurst).
Members from the Lions Club of Lithgow also attended.
Mr Gee spoke passionately about the work done by Lions clubs in the district, and Cr Taylor commended the involvement of the club in the Bathurst community.
Donations were presented to Can Assist Bathurst, received by Genevieve Croaker, and Ros and Gwen accepted a donation for Riding for the Disabled.
Donations were also made to Daffodil Cottage and Defence Community Dogs but unfortunately representatives were unable to attend.
The evening concluded with the installation of the incoming board for 2023-2024, with Lion Sally Coopes taking on the position of president for the coming year.
The Lions Club of Mount Panorama 47th Annual Changeover Dinner was held at the Bathurst RSL Club.
