A WOMAN has been told by a magistrate to "do better" after she brought herself to the attention of police during a speedy drive in West Bathurst.
Jade Lee Miskell-Scott, 26, of Bant Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 of driving with an expired licence.
According to police documents before the court, police were doing patrols of the West Bathurst area at about 9.30pm on May 20, 2023 when they saw a white Toyota Corolla leave a parking lot on Suttor Street.
The vehicle - which had Queensland plates - pulled on to the road at a "very fast speed" and continued along Suttor Street towards Bradwardine Road.
Police said they stopped the vehicle on Hawkins Street due to how it was being driven.
Police said they approached the driver's seat and saw Miskell-Scott behind the wheel.
She told police her licence was expired.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Ms Chui told the court her client only got behind the wheel to help a relative.
"Ms Miskell-Scott said she drove to stop an altercation. She said calling the police would have only escalated the matter," Ms Chui said.
"She was acting on instinct."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Miskell-Scott to "do better" and fix her "little problems" before helping others.
"There's only so much you can do to protect your relatives. You've got to look after yourself first," Ms Ellis said.
Miskell-Scott was convicted and fined $400.
