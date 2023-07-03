A LOCAL charity will benefit from two movie afternoons in an historic hall.
Veritas House will receive the proceeds from the Flix and Chill family movie events, one of which has already been held.
Veritas House CEO Jody Pearce said the charity has been supporting children and young people in the Bathurst community for 40 years and "we are delighted that Westfund has selected our service as the recipient" of the proceeds.
She said Flix and Chill is "a fantastic opportunity for local families to enjoy some school holiday fun, while at the same time knowing they are assisting a local charity".
The first of the two afternoons at Walshaw Hall was held on Sunday, July 2 and the second will be held this Sunday, July 9 from 1pm to 4pm.
Westfund community development manager Lisa Gibson said the health fund provider was "proud to be working with Bathurst Regional Council to bring Flix and Chill to Bathurst".
"With their help and support, all ticket proceeds made from the events will go towards changing the lives of vulnerable people in our community," she said.
"The cold weather makes it a perfect time for families to come down and grab a sausage and drink before snuggling in to enjoy a movie on the big screen in the warmth of the historic Walshaw Hall - all while helping those in need."
Entry to the event is $10 per person and includes a sausage sizzle, drink and kids' face-painting.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit https://www.123tix.com.au/events/profile/2339
