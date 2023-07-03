ST PAT'S and Lithgow Storm keep finding ways to produce endless classic contests in men's Central West Premier League Hockey.
The latest of those came on Saturday when the Saints scored inside the final three minutes of the match at Bob Roach Field to come away with a 3-2 win.
The lead exchanged hands on three occasions in the top-of-the-table clash but crucially for the unbeaten competition-leading Saints they were the ones on top at the end of a thrilling hour of hockey.
Pat's watched their 1-0 advantage become a 2-1 deficit as the Storm made the most of their chances, and there was the possibility that the Saints would regret not putting their first half opportunities away.
Tyler Willott stepped up with a penalty corner drag flick goal and a deflected goal from the field inside the closing minutes to complete the blue and white comeback.
Saints co-captain Riley Hanrahan said that while the team didn't take everything opportunity that came their way they could be pleased by the level of effort.
"It was a really good game, pretty much 50-50 the whole way. There were enough chances for us to get three or four ahead but we didn't capitalise in front of goal," he said.
"But we've had three wins from three games against them now. Excluding that first game they've been close games, and it's important that we get all the mid-season wins we can to ensure that we go straight through to the grand final.
"I was confident the whole time that we could win, given the amount of chances we were creating. It was just about putting those away."
Hanrahan reserved plenty of praise for Logan Speer's efforts.
The NSW under 15s representative, who made his PLH debut last month, helped fill the gap left by Shane Conroy (injury) and Ruben Martin-Clark (Under 18s nationals).
"I thought Logan was really good. He played in the halves for us and was really solid in Shane and Ruben's absence," Hanrahan said.
"Logan's been having a really good last few weeks. He's had a lot of game time and hasn't looked out of place in the halves."
All men's PLH games will take place at Lithgow next week as part of the competition's Indigenous round.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.