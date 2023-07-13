A MAGISTRATE has told a teen to start thinking of someone other than himself after he waved to police while riding a motorbike without a helmet or licence.
Sharay Wayne Wallace, 18, of McMenamin Place, Kelso, was before Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 to plead guilty to:
Police documents before the court said police were at a home on Tyndall Street in Kelso at about 6.50pm on March 5, 2023 when they heard excessive motorbike revving.
Shortly afterwards, police said they saw two motorbikes heading west without registration plates.
Police said Wallace, who was on a green and white motorcycle, waved at police as he rode by.
Due to his distinctive features - as described by police - and him not wearing a helmet, police said they were able to easily identify him.
About one minute later, when both bikes rode past police, officers could see Wallace for about 15 seconds.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court his client understood the risk he put the community in, which spoke to his remorse.
"He's disqualified for a reason but ... he's already been punished, and to have more time disqualified wouldn't be of a benefit to Mr Wallace or the community," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Wallace as a "frustration" after noting his reliance on family for financial support.
"It's really hard for people in your family to see you standing as a defendant. You need to start thinking of someone other than yourself," Ms Ellis said.
"The price I want you to pay is learning from your mistakes."
Wallace was taken off the road for a further three months.
