AN early morning drive has cost a man $1500 after the deflated tyres on his car caught the attention of police.
Blair Patrick Leigh Orchard, 29, of Hasselburgh Road, Tregear, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 of mid-range PCA and driving while disqualified.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling Sydney Road in Kelso at about 12.30am on May 8, 2023 when they saw a white Ford Falcon with a set of deflated tyres.
The vehicle was stopped by police, who said they saw Orchard walking their way.
Orchard - who was driving the Falcon - gave police his details and said he didn't have a licence.
Checks by police showed Orchard had lost his licence from February 23 until August 28 for a previous driving while suspended stint.
Orchard was given a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive, according to the police documents.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and given a second test, returning a reading of 0.092.
While in custody, police said Orchard told them that he had five full strength Corona beers between 6pm and 11pm at a local licensed venue.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charges in open court before she found them proven in Orchard's absence.
"He has limited antecedents on his traffic and criminal record," Ms Ellis said.
Orchard was convicted and disqualified from driving for a further three months. He was also fined $1500.
Once the disqualification period expires, Orchard must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
