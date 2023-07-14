Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Blair Patrick Leigh Orchard, 29, in Bathurst Court for drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN early morning drive has cost a man $1500 after the deflated tyres on his car caught the attention of police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.