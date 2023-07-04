JACOB Morcom had a good reason to be concentrating as he took part in a school holiday lapidary workshop this week.
"I'm going to give this to my mum," he explained as he worked away.
The 11-year-old was one of a number of youngsters who took a seat in the Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club's Eglinton headquarters for the beginners' workshop.
And his verdict?
"I'm enjoying it. It's very fun," he said. "I turned a slab of rock into a perfect sphere."
Watching the proceedings was workshop co-ordinator and club treasurer Paul Martensz.
"We teach them how to cut and polish stones," he said.
"The first day, we teach them basic skills, then they can choose another rock and then we hone their skills on a different type of material.
"It goes over two days and, at the end, we talk about whether they would like to set stones to make pendants or things like that."
The adult club members give up their time to act as tutors, Mr Martensz said, and the young participants came from Bathurst as well as the Blue Mountains.
Edward Wharton, 8, was grinding stones to the shape of a circle, rather than an oval, because he had been to a lapidary workshop before.
He said he had made necklaces previously using his lapidary skills.
Mr Martensz said the club will hold a cabochon workshop on Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14.
"We've got people who have done this beginners' course coming back to do a more advanced course," he said.
"We encourage kids to not only do their own work here, but also to consider putting it in the Bathurst Show next year as part of the lapidary and allied crafts section."
