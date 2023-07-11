A MAGISTRATE says "alarm bells" rang when she read new charges alongside a man's extensive record, but she has told him that he seems to be on a better path.
Brian Rennie, 35, of Endurance Court, Llanarth, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to common assault.
Police documents before the court said Rennie and the victim in the matter were at a home on Endurance Court at about 9pm on December 3, 2022 and were drinking alcohol.
The victim walked into the garage where Rennie was with two others. The victim - according to police documents - began to bother one of the women.
Rennie told the victim to "piss off" on two occasions before the victim said he would just get in his car and "[expletive] off".
He did not leave, however.
According to the police documents, Rennie walked toward the victim and grabbed his shirt and the man stumbled into a wall before Rennie let go.
The court was told the victim got his belongings, left and went to Bathurst Police Station to give a statement.
Police said they went to the home on Endurance Court at about 11.45pm that night and arrested Rennie in relation to the matter.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged.
Solicitor Emma Mason began her submissions by saying that while her client's behaviour was a return to his past, the gap between the incident and sentence gave Rennie time to "consider what this means for his life".
It was mentioned in open court that Rennie had 28 matters of violence on his criminal record.
"It was a return to his pre-2020 life ... he reacted in a way he forgot," Ms Mason said.
"The man of those 19 pages is atrocious, but he's not that same man."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said "alarm bells" rang when she read the charges alongside Rennie's record.
Ms Ellis then noted his current life.
"You are showing you can be an excellent member of society," Ms Ellis said.
"I want to make sure it's the Mr Rennie of Bathurst we have, not the Mr Rennie of Broken Hill."
Rennie was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
While subject to the order, he is to have no alcohol for eight months.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
