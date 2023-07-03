Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Augustus Weekes pleaded not guilty to fixing Bathurst greyhound race

By Central Western Daily
Updated July 4 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Audio recordings detailing plans to "nobble" a greyhound by giving it alcohol before a race have been played in court during a hearing about alleged race fixing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.