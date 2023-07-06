MID-WINTER has arrived in Bathurst and lots of people are describing it as one of the coldest they can remember.
A memorable comment was: "Thank the Lord that people are organising climate action or we'll all freeze to death."
Supplementary hay and silage feeding of cattle is getting into full swing and most cattle are in good condition as there is still reasonable pasture feed available.
South of the Murray River, the reports tell us of very good seasonal conditions with cereal crops off to a good start.
Into western Queensland, I'm told that cattle producers are lightening stocking rates as the distinct threat of an intense El Nino spring is a reason for caution.
A SNAPSHOT of our tablelands in July 2023:
A LOOK around our district shows lots of black cattle, plenty of Speckle Parks, still a lot of Herefords and some Shorthorns.
The sight of a herd of well-bred, deep red Herefords with their pure white contrasts is good for old eyes.
In another life, I spent time working with commercial Merinos on a stud Hereford property and at sundown would check the stud bulls in their pens.
The stud groom was a lady and she was very proud of the animals in her care.
Those deep red and white Hereford colours and velvet skins are a great memory.
LOTS of district people make the trip to the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days and they notice how much the event has grown.
Visitors tell of long waits for entry to the parking areas and some say that a wait of more than an hour was common at the Saturday event last year.
There are always some attractive deals on offer at these field days and they are always a great chance to meet friends and compare notes.
Try to not miss a Mudgee Field Day and I guess that Friday is the ideal day to make the trip.
THIS column registered its 30th anniversary early in the year and a look back recalls the columns written by the Windradyne Whisperer, Lach Sullivan, Nothin' Too Serious by Dora Bona, and a grains column by the late Derek Larnach.
Those columns were of real interest to readers and I hope that Rural Roundup is also of some value.
Long-time readers tell me that they have read most columns during those 30 years, so thank you to Greg Standen (railways), Tony Toole (show and rural), Barry Mawhood (Holden and Ford), Ray Mullen (stock and station), and John Howard (schools and handyman).
Each of these men has done his share to help make Bathurst the city that we love.
HAPPY 50th birthday to Peter Asimus, who is very well-known across our district.
Peter's story was told in the Western Advocate recently and his sister Kylie's donation of bone marrow in 1993 probably saved his life.
His parents Garry and Shirley Asimus are long-time residents of Rockley and they make us all realise that family is everything.
TWO young ladies will be arriving to live with their parents in Oberon very soon.
Twin sisters Lillie and Tess are daughters for Rosalie and Sam Gascoigne and were born at Nepean Hospital on June 29.
They are granddaughters of Peter and Fiona Gascoigne of Oberon and Robert and Louise Wood of Perthville.
Cousins Bella and Zara James have everything ready for tea parties as soon as the twins are big enough.
THE 2022/23 Australian wool market wrapped up in a very disappointing manner as it lost ground again to finish at the season's lowest level of an EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 1126ac/kg and around 15 per cent lower than the season's average of 1295ac/kg.
There were 43,000 bales offered Australia-wide and a clearance rate of 86 per cent.
Fine wools continue to be unloved and are extremely erratic.
Chinese topmakers are happy to sit back and bid for wool at the levels they are happy with and some of the better types are still sought-after.
News of a second Chinese stimulus package and a 10 point drop in their prime rate will hopefully be positive for their very large economy, however, industry pundits are mostly talking the chance of some recovery late 2023/early 2024.
Sale one of the 2023/24 season sees an offering of 43,000 bales Australia-wide.
BE careful about reading Google for health checks. You could die of a misprint.
***
THE young dentist was shy and needed to test an attractive young lady patient who needed a general anaesthetic.
He asked her to remove her shirt behind a screen so he could listen to her heart and lungs.
He blushed and put the stethoscope on two areas before she asked: "Don't you need to put the other end in your ears?"
SONG for the week: Mary, The Girl From Botany Bay.
