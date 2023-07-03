A JACK-KNIFED truck at Victoria Pass today was the second major incident on Bathurst's main route to Sydney in two days.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck were all on the scene when the truck had its troubles at about 12.30pm today (Monday, July 3).
It affected both directions of traffic at the notorious pinch point until about 2.20pm.
Mount Victoria is well-known as a problem spot for those who travel the road regularly: traffic has been forced to queue at the base of the mountain in the past to avoid vehicles overheating on the steep incline during periods of heavy congestion.
Today's incident at Victoria Pass follows the Great Western Highway being closed for hours on Saturday after a fatal crash involving a truck and pedestrian in the early hours of the morning at Blackheath.
The crash happened at the intersection of the highway and Evans Lookout Road shortly after 2.30am on Saturday, July 1 and the highway didn't reopen until well after midday.
Eastbound traffic was sent along the Darling Causeway to Bells Line of Road from Mount Victoria and westbound traffic was sent to Richmond before it got to the Blue Mountains and then on to the Bells Line.
The highway was also closed by a fallen tree near Yetholme in April and by a truck and car crash at Blackheath in March.
