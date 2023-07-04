STAFF at a Bathurst kindergarten have been commended for their fast thinking after a meter box caught fire on Tuesday morning, July 4.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Bathurst station and a Hazmat van attended the scene at Jenny's Kindergarten on George Street at around 8.35am on Tuesday.
On arrival, crews found an electrical fire in the meter box on the outside of the building.
Fire and Rescue teams were able to put out the fire using co2 [carbon dioxide] extinguishers.
Crews remained at the premises until the power had been checked by an electrical authority, and staff were able to enter the building an hour later.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW commended staff for acting quickly and evacuating all the children safely and promptly.
"They did a fantastic job," the spokesperson said.
"This is a timely reminder to always ring triple 000 in the first instance and, whether you are a business or a home, to have a sound evacuation plan in place."
The cause of the fire is undetermined and the meter box will be inspected by an electrician.
