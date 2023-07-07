JENNA TAYLOR is just one of many cake bakers and decorators in Bathurst, but she might just be the only one who has decorated eight cakes while in labour.
Ms Taylor opened her business, Jenna's Cakes, in 2017 as a way to channel her creativity, and have an outlet outside of her regular working hours.
But at times, this creative outlet has come with great responsibility.
"I don't like letting people down, even when I'm booked out, and I'm nearly booked out from now until the end of August, people will message me with orders and I still accept them, even though I'm up until midnight," she said.
And on one occasion, she even defied hospital instructions to stay home and finish decorating her cakes, so that her orders could be fulfilled in time.
"I actually decorated eight cakes in labour," Ms Taylor said.
"I decorated all my cakes and then went to the hospital to have a baby. The hospital kept calling and saying 'you better get to the hospital', but no - cakes come first."
And, though it was a struggle, Ms Taylor managed to get all cakes decorated, and with the help of her mother and a few good friends, she was also able to deliver them to her clients on scheduled time.
This commitment to the cake baking cause has continued even into motherhood for Ms Taylor, who still manages to fulfil regular orders in between working casually as a hospitality teacher, and for the Calare Academy of Road Safety.
Her work in hospitality is what inspired Ms Taylor to start baking in the first place, and with a little push from her nephew, she created her first cake.
"I was studying high school hospitality food tech teaching and my nephew said he wanted a Pennywise cake for his birthday, so I thought I would give it a go and I followed all of these cake pages on Facebook and made a Pennywise cake," she said.
"Then for my mum's business, she had a Christmas party, so I created a Christmas cake, and from there people just started asking me for cakes."
And this year, the business has really taken off for Ms Taylor, who has continued to hone her craft with cake making courses, and the good old method of practice makes perfect.
She estimates that she has now created hundreds of cakes for customers, including birthday cakes, wedding cakes and cupcakes.
Ms Taylor can bake cakes of any flavours and any decorative requests, but she said her favourite cakes to make are chocolate mud, and the ones in which she has creative control.
Cakes can take anywhere from two to 12 hours to make, and start at $80 for smaller sizes, and $150 for larger sizes.
