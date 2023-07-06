THE Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) will be the start of a new era for the management of companion animals in the Bathurst region.
BARC will provide a modern, large-capacity centre which provides a welcoming customer environment and exceeds expectations for animal welfare outcomes.
BARC will feature an adoption pavilion and companion animal education space - a first in regional NSW, incorporating a purpose-built facility aimed at maximising opportunities for animals to find their forever home.
Construction of the facility is nearing completion with works expected to finish by August.
The project has received funding through the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund and the State Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
MORE than 7500 people enjoyed the Armada Bathurst opening night of the Bathurst Winter Festival, featuring a lantern parade, welcome to country and smoking ceremony.
Our school students' talent was also on show as the Bowman Dental All Schools Stage was a popular spot throughout the evening.
The festival not only brings our community together but also acts as an important drawcard for tourists from across the state, helping boost our local economy during the traditionally quiet winter months.
This week, the focus shifted to Kids' Day on Wednesday and our Accessibility Day today.
This weekend we expect another big crowd for the always popular Charles Sturt University Brew and Bite nights on Friday and Saturday; and the second Flix and Chill thanks to Westfund at Walshaw Hall.
The Winter Playground is open every day between 9am and 9pm and the Illuminations run every day of the festival from sundown to 10pm.
Keep up to date with what's on at the Bathurst Winter Festival via the website bathurstwinterfestival.com.au or the Bathurst Winter Festival Facebook page.
