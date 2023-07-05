DRIVERS are being asked to factor in upcoming night work at two spots on the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Sydney, one of which is the site of a future road duplication.
Transport for NSW says resurfacing and line-marking work will be carried out between Woodford and Linden in the Blue Mountains starting this Sunday, July 9.
The work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday and is expected to be completed over seven shifts by Sunday, July 23, weather permitting.
Temporary traffic changes including traffic control, lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and road users, according to Transport for NSW.
As well, motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions at Little Hartley during night work from Monday, July 10.
Transport for NSW says work will include removing vegetation and installing barriers on the southern side of the Great Western Highway to the east of Coxs River Road, which is part of a section of the highway that is going to be duplicated.
Work hours will be 8pm to 5am from Monday to Thursday and the work is expected to be completed in four nights, weather permitting.
Separate to the work between Woodford and Linden and at Little Hartley, tree and vegetation clearing is continuing at Medlow Bath, which is the site of a second section of duplication of the highway.
