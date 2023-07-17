Western Advocate
Darryl Arthur Sargent in Bathurst Court for driving offences

By Court Reporter
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:00pm
A TRUCKIE who sacrificed his rest break for two loads of pine logs has been fined for putting himself, and others, at risk.

