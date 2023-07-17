A TRUCKIE who sacrificed his rest break for two loads of pine logs has been fined for putting himself, and others, at risk.
Darryl Arthur Sargent, 59, of Coolmunda Street, Marsden was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 for not recording information properly and driving when his visiting privileges were withdrawn.
Court documents said Sargent was towing two semi-trailers loaded with pine logs when he was stopped by police about 9.30am on May 4, 2023 on O'Connell Road in Oberon.
He was asked by police for his licence and National Heavy Vehicle Work Diary, which showed he had travelled from Coolac to Cootamundra to Bathurst then Oberon.
The court heard Sargent recorded a rest period at 3.45am that morning in Cootamundra, but police realised he had only been stopped five hours and 45 minutes later in Oberon.
According to the diary, Sargent was still meant to be on a rest break at the time.
Police also discovered Sargent's driving privileges had been withdrawn by Transport for NSW on February 8, 2023 for four months due to demerit points.
The court was told he had accrued 34 points since November 11, 2021 for using his mobile phone five times while driving, speeding on six occasions, and not stopping at a red arrow.
Sargent told police he knew his privileges had been withdrawn but he was under the impression the sanctions would be lifted after entering into a payment plan with the State Debt Recovery Office.
Solicitor Timothy Cain explained to the court that his client - who was not present - had received serious news regarding his health around the time of the offence.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Sargent had a "reasonably complicated" history before Mr Cain mentioned there had been no prior matters of the sort on Sargent's record.
Sargent was fined $1000 for both charges.
