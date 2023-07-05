THEY'RE nine from nine and looking fine.
Bathurst Panthers' under 14s were far from polished in the latest of their Group 10 matches on Sunday but even a mixed performance from the competition leaders was enough to see them come away 32-4 winners over Cowra Magpies at Carrington Park.
In a game featuring several sin bins and plenty of physicality Panthers showed why they're the team everyone has to try and catch, producing another dominant display of football.
Their coach Mick Carter said that while it's not the flashiest of performances from his team this year it just goes to show the depth and talent among his squad.
"It was certainly a good result because Cowra's always a tough opposition for us. The boys probably weren't at 100 per cent in this one but their defence was excellent," he said.
"Our attack is a little bit clunky. They're playing well in patches. I'd love for them to string together a 50 minute game together, but it's still early and I strive to have them doing that at the back end of the year.
"All is going well at the moment, and that's a credit to all the boys. I have 19 boys in the team this year and they all turn up to training and put in a big effort across the park.
"Over the weekend and a couple of times previously through the year when I've had injuries and the under 13s are available I've pulled Max and Charlie Higgins and Jackson Fischbeck up, and they've done a great job for me."
It's going to take something special to stop the Bathurst boys this year.
Over nine games Carter's Panthers have amassed 274 points while conceding just 24.
When including last year's 11-game winning stretch from round four through to the grand final the Panthers under 14s just notched up their 20th win in a row with Sunday's latest success.
"I try and get the guys to play each week as it comes. This side, back when Zarlia Griffiths had them, went through undefeated and they dropped just the one game early last year and they haven't lost one since," Carter said.
"That unbeaten record is something they do talk about, and it does inspire them. They work really hard at training and they're all really great mates and they're a pleasure to coach.
"We brought in a couple of new guys this year, one from St Pat's and another from Orange CYMS, and they go to school with a lot of the other guys in the team at Stannies."
The Panthers 14s are one of three junior Panthers sides who haven't lost a game this season.
Their under 15s boys and under 16s girls league tag teams have also been a dominant force throughout 2023 on their way to unbeaten records.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
