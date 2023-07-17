IT TAKES an avid female football fan to take off an entire month of work to attend 11 FIFA Women's World Cup matches, but it takes even more of an avid fan to commit to five of those games while on crutches.
And that's exactly the kind of football fanatic that Poorsha McPhillamy is.
"I'm 100 out of 10, way up there as one of the biggest fans. I froth female football," she said.
Ms McPhillamy has been playing the great game since she was six years old, and has loved every minute since.
In 2022, she was a part of the Eglinton ladies premier league team, which took out the grand final after a dramatic penalty shoot out against Panorama.
She was named the most valuable player during the grand final, and was awarded fourth overall in points for best and fairest throughout the season.
But this year has looked very different for her.
In October last year, during a Western Women's Rugby League opens match, she hyper-extended her knee - it was basically obliterated.
"I did a full ACL rupture, meniscus tears, damage to my MCL and other bits and pieces around it," she said.
Due to the severe extent of her injury, Ms McPhillamy has been forced to spend nine months on the sideline while awaiting surgery.
But thanks to the Women's World Cup, she has been able to turn her frown upside down, and has found a way to get her female football fix.
"It has been really hard, but having the games to look forward to has made it a lot better, it's given me something else to fill my time with," she said.
Ms McPhillamy will be attending 11 World Cup games in total, with tickets for games in both Brisbane and Sydney, totally around $700, and she has taken an entire month off work to do so.
And in the middle of these games - Ms McPhillamy will be receiving the long awaited surgery to repair her knee.
This means that there will be at least five games that she will have to navigate while on crutches, and completely non-weight bearing.
"I definitely know that I'll be on crutches for at least two weeks, and then it's a matter of learning how to walk again," she said.
"I'm just going to have to woman out the pain and just go to the games, and my pain tolerance is high so I'm just sending it."
It's something that she will happily ride out the pain for, as having the opportunity to attend international female football games is one that she doesn't take lightly.
And what she is most looking forward to - "everything," she said.
"I'm honestly excited to get signatures, that's what I'm aiming for."
And, coincidentally, her most sought after signature is that of Australia's national football team player, Kyah Simon, who will be making her return to the Matildas after suffering an ACL injury.
Ms McPhillamy said she is hoping to see the Matildas go all the way to the finals during the World Cup, and to snag the win on home soil.
