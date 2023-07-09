Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Timber removed for Great Western Highway duplication gets new life at zoo

Updated July 9 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the completed highway duplication at Medlow Bath, including the new pedestrian bridge.
An artist's impression of the completed highway duplication at Medlow Bath, including the new pedestrian bridge.

TIMBER removed so that the Great Western Highway can be widened near the highest point in the Blue Mountains will be given a new life ... at a zoo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.