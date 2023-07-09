TIMBER removed so that the Great Western Highway can be widened near the highest point in the Blue Mountains will be given a new life ... at a zoo.
In an update on the duplication under way at Medlow Bath, Transport for NSW has given some more details about what is happening with the trees that are coming down and the trees that will be going in.
As well, an artist's impression gives an idea of the finished four-lane product.
The tree and vegetation clearing work at Medlow Bath - from the Mazda dealership to about 400 metres south of Bellevue Crescent - began in late May and is expected to last for some months.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn says more than 70,000 plants of all shapes and sizes, including 280 new trees, will soon be part of the roadside.
He said the greenery was part of the joint NSW and Australian government investment in duplicating the 1.2-kilometre section of highway through Medlow Bath.
"Work is under way to widen the road to four lanes with a central median and dedicated turning lanes, along with a new bridge to help pedestrians to cross the highway safely," he said.
"An impressive suite of planting was completed in late April around Railway Parade in Medlow Bath.
"These plants are thriving and already doing their job in providing a visual screen between the highway and residences in this section of the village.
"Next the focus will be on planting along the median and verges of the highway, along Railway Parade towards the cafe and within the sediment basement area which is designed to catch water draining from the highway.
"More than 280 trees - a mix of natives and exotics - will be added to the Medlow Bath village, as well as 50,000 ground cover seedlings such as grasses, 14,500 verge plantings of longer grasses and shrubs, and 400 new hedges.
"That's a total of more than 70,000 plants and trees to ensure the natural beauty of Medlow Bath and the Blue Mountains is not impacted by work on the highway."
He said Transport for NSW is also finding interesting ways to use the cleared trees.
"Branches from the eucalypts are being taken to Sydney Zoo as snacks or perches for animals, and Howes Timber have requested some of the radiata pines for axe throwing practice," Mr Lunn said.
Mr Lunn said planting will be completed when the roadwork program is complete in 2025.
Meanwhile, major construction on the train station upgrade and new pedestrian bridge to be built at Medlow Bath as part of the duplication works is expected to begin later this year.
Transport for NSW says early construction work to prepare the area for the bridge and associated roadwork began in December last year and the pedestrian bridge and station upgrade are scheduled for completion in early 2025.
The duplication work at Medlow Bath and separate duplication work at Little Hartley was paused by the new Labor state government and then restarted with some adjustments to the projects.
