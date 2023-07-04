Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Myles Martin named in NSW Under 19s State of Origin team

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was the number one goal on Myles Martin's to-do list in 2023: Make the NSW State of Origin's under 19s team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.