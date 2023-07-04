Myles Martin named in NSW Under 19s State of Origin team

IT was the number one goal on Myles Martin's to-do list in 2023: Make the NSW State of Origin's under 19s team.
The former St Pat's junior and Newcastle Knights SG Ball captain will be part of the Blues team set to take on Queensland at Redcliffe on Thursday July 13.
The 19-year-old lock was instrumental in getting his side into April's grand final against his former club, Parramatta Eels, and has been one of the competition's leading forwards.
The Knights might have gone down in that decider but Martin's efforts in that game and throughout the SG Ball campaign didn't go unnoticed by Blues selectors.
"It's unreal. I got the call a few days ago and it was the best feeling ever," Martin said.
"My phone hasn't stopped buzzing since the team was announced. I've been inspired to get here after watching others do it, but to be there myself feels unreal.
"It was definitely one of my goals to get into that team this year. I'd been feeling pretty good about my season. We got to the grand final in SG Ball and I was starting to play some good footy, so I felt good about my chances."
One of the most notable names in the NSW side is Manly Sea Eagles' Samuela Fainu, who has played five games of NRL with the club this year, while Panthers NSW Cup players Harrison Hassett and Jesse McLean are also in the mix.
Martin's SG Ball teammate Jermaine McEwen is the other Knights player to make the 19-man team.
"It's great to have a couple of mates in there," Martin said.
"It's such a good team. There's some really good players. I reckon we're going to have a really good chance of taking it out."
Martin graduated from the Saints' ranks when he joined the Eels' Harold Matthews side in 2019 and after several seasons at Parramatta he joined the Knights last year.
Beyond Origin Martin will be spending the remainder of the year with the club's under 21s Jersey Flegg side and is targeting potential NSW Cup starts if the opportunity arises.
"Having an NRL pre-season this year has changed my game and I've put on a lot of size. That's going to help me in the long run," he said.
"I've been able to learn a lot from the coaches and the NRL boys. That's been massive for me."
Martin isn't the only Bathurst product to be lining up for junior Origin this year, with South Sydney Rabbitohs player Kate Fallon earning a place in the NSW women's side.
The Blues men head into Origin training camp from this Saturday.
NSW are the defending champions following their 32-4 win in last year's inaugural under 19s game at Leichhardt Oval.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.