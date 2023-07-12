MEDICAL services in Bathurst could increase, with a new facility proposed to be built in one of the city's high-traffic areas.
A development application (DA) has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council seeking consent to construct a two-storey building in Boyd Street, Kelso, inclusive of a medical centre.
The building would be constructed on vacant land between the existing shopping centre and bottle shop.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Up to now, the land has been used by vehicles to traverse the site, however, the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) prepared by Anthony Daintith Town Planning and submitted with the DA notes that this is an illegal use.
The proposed two storey building, which would be 7.4 metres high and have a combined floor area of 490 square metres, would contain a medical centre on the upper level and six retail premises on the ground floor.
"Each shop will be accessible from the elevated walkway through a designated entrance," Mr Daintith said.
"Access to the walkway is either by traversing four steps or accessible ramp located in the centre of the building.
"The medical centre will have a separate foyer on the ground floor with stairs and a lift to the first floor where clinical and other rooms will be located."
Existing car parking surrounding the shopping centre would be able to be used for the new medical centre and retail premises.
The site offers 40 spaces, which exceeds the requirements of 38 spaces under the planning controls.
The SoEE acknowledged that additional traffic will be generated as a result of the medical centre and new shops, however, the road network is expected to "handle this without the need for any upgrading".
Mr Daintith, in his SoEE, said the development would complement the existing commercial and residential premises surrounding it.
"The proposed neighbourhood shops will complement the existing Kelso Centrepoint Shopping Centre," he said.
"Development will be compatible with the amenity of the surrounding residential area, in terms of bulk, scale and building materials.
"Development does not detract from the status and viability of the CBD as the retail, commercial and administrative centre of the city of Bathurst."
The SoEE concluded that the proposed development should be approved.
Medical services have been in the spotlight in Bathurst for several years due to criticism of the provision of services at the public hospital and the proposal to build an integrated medical centre in the CBD.
A development application for the latter is expected to be submitted in July or August, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.