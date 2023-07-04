Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Cadia takes action on dust as EPA puts the pressure on

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcrest has been forced to take unprecedented steps to both reduce its level of dust pollution in the Cadia valley as well as remain open after the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority stepped in and issued Australia's largest gold mine with a pollution prevention notice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.