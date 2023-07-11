SMALLER servings or higher costs are the options a Bathurst ice creamery has given its customers, in the battle to manage the skyrocketing costs of running a small business.
Following inflation rises, the increased cost of living, and now a 25 per cent jump in energy rates, Annie's Ice Cream Parlour took to social media to consult with their loyal customer base.
Having been in business for almost 40 years, Annie's has become synonymous with Bathurst, and owner Greg Murray wants to keep it that way.
So instead of just going ahead and cutting serving sizes, increasing prices, or both, Mr Murray said it was important to discuss the situation with the community first.
"I think most people realise the cost of living is going up, and businesses have to look at how we do it," he said.
"We went to the community because we thought we are very big in the Bathurst community and that's our customer base. Everyone was totally understanding."
Not surprisingly, the biggest cost to Annie's is making the ice cream.
From the ingredients to the electricity associated with making and storing the ice cream, Mr Murray said it's all just going up.
But with Annie's being renowned for their large serving sizes, Mr Murray was reluctant to cut back on the portions.
So the overwhelming support from the community regarding increasing prices was very comforting.
"Power is one of our big costs because we make [the ice cream] here on site, there's all this refrigeration and we've been advised that [electricity's] going up 25 per cent ... and we can't just turn the fridges off," Mr Murray said.
"The response was very positive towards us putting the prices up if that's what we need to do, because the community acknowledges the fact that we're known for our quality.
"The general consensus is 'you've got the best ice cream in Australia, generous serves, that's what you're known for so keep it and if you have to put your price up, you have to put your price up'."
Mr Murray said the team at Annie's consider themselves to be a big part of the community, and it's important to them to maintain that good relationship.
He said keeping the locals onside and happy with the business is his main priority, and he is very pleased that Bathurst residents have been so supportive.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.