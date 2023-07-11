Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Annie's Ice Cream turns to Bathurst community with big decision

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SMALLER servings or higher costs are the options a Bathurst ice creamery has given its customers, in the battle to manage the skyrocketing costs of running a small business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.