Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man in court for grabbing woman after she admitted to affair

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAGISTRATE has issued a stern reminder to a man who grabbed a woman in front of their children after she made a blunt confession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.