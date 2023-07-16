WHAT'S in a name? For eight-year-old Matilda Chapman, her name has given her everything she needs to know that one day she will make it in the big leagues.
Matilda has been on the soccer field since before she was born - so it's not only in her name, it's in her blood.
And though it was purely coincidental that she was named after the Australian women's national football team, joining the Matildas is Matilda's aim.
It's practically her birthright.
"I was pregnant with Matilda while I was coaching Logan [her older brother], so she was on the sidelines from before she was even born, and she was at soccer from the moment that she was," Matilda's mother Rebecca Chapman said.
"She thinks that the Matildas were actually named after her."
Her love for the game has only been increasing in recent months as the Matildas get ready to play in the World Cup on home soil.
Though Ms Chapman couldn't say for sure whether the family will be attending any of the World Cup matches, she knows that if they were to have the opportunity, it would mean everything to Matilda.
"It would be the best day of her life," she said.
There is another thing that Ms Chapman knows: Matilda will one day be playing for the Matildas.
"Oh, she's playing for the Matildas. That's where she is going, that's her aim," she said.
"Her determination will definitely carry her there."
As well as her determination, Matilda has already proved that she has the skills and the tricks to boot.
Since beginning her football career, Matilda has shown an incredible talent for the game, so much so that she was scouted to play in the age range above her own for two years running.
She was then scouted to play in the under 10s Bathurst District team, without even having to attend trials, at just eight years of age.
And she was the inaugural winner of mini footballer of the year, for the Eglinton District Football Club in 2022, and was awarded player of the week for the first game of the 2023 season.
On the field, Matilda plays the position of striker, and scores approximately 10 goals per game, so it's easy to see why the Aussie striker Sam Kerr is Matilda's favourite player.
Matilda said she likes everything about football, especially running and scoring goals.
She said she was going to put in a lot of work to make sure that she becomes a Matilda one day.
"Because that's the best spot to be in," she said.
