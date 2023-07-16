Western Advocate
Bathurst's Matilda Chapman has her sights set on becoming a Matilda

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 3:00pm
WHAT'S in a name? For eight-year-old Matilda Chapman, her name has given her everything she needs to know that one day she will make it in the big leagues.

