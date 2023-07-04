Western Advocate
Tennis Talk | A Stout performance worth shouting out

By John Bullock
July 5 2023 - 8:00am
Round nine at the biggest little club in the west witnessed some very interesting matches but the one that caught the eye of the crowd was the brilliant victory of team Imperial Stout over Team Indian Pale Ale, nine sets to three.

