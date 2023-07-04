Tennis Talk | A Stout performance worth shouting out

Round nine at the biggest little club in the west witnessed some very interesting matches but the one that caught the eye of the crowd was the brilliant victory of team Imperial Stout over Team Indian Pale Ale, nine sets to three.
Captain Andrew Howarth was pleased how well his side committed themselves.
"We knew we were going to be in for a tough match especially when 'Slugger' Bullock was on the other side of the net but we dug deep to get the points," he said.
No doubt the star players in this match were Kevin Tree and captain Andrew Howarth who won all of his four sets 7-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 respectively.
Tree turned back the clock with his crafty style of tennis.
Howarth again led by example as all captains should do.
Garth Hindmarch played with plenty of purpose for the winning side, winning his sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.
David Smith, although only winning one set for Team Imperial Stout, 6-1, battled on gamely all day.
Of the losing side there was a glimmer of hope as the Bullock-Meares duo won both their sets 7-6, 6-3 over the Smith-Dwyer pair, then 'Slugger' and Raveneau won a thriller against the Hindmarch-Smith duo 7-6 in a tiebreaker.
The second match saw Team Lager of Stewart Palmer, Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Kath Wilkinson and Joe Camilleri defeat Team Pilsener of Brook Lynch, Kurt Booth, Jason Honeyman, Frank Buckley, Graeme Stapleton and Stacey Markwick six sets all, 48 games to 47.
Well folks with one round to go who will make the grand final?
Bookies expert tipster Peter Sloane believe its going to be Team Cerveza for this year's grand final, who have firmed in the market from 10-1 to 4-1.
Good Hitting.
