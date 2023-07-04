Orange was repeatedly dragged to the centre of closed-door corruption hearings by former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, it has emerged.
The disgraced politician denied allegations she had backed a controversial multi-million dollar project in Wagga Wagga to placate her secret lover, instead telling investigators the National Party loss in Orange a year prior had motivated the decision.
Reference to the 2016 Orange by-election was made 18 times in the bombshell Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) 'Operation Keppel' report released last week.
"Top of mind would have been at that time the Orange by-election and, and potential repercussions on that front," Berejiklian told the inquiry.
She said recollection of the period was hazy and said she could not remember her exact thinking. She indicated several times the Orange explanation was speculation.
Member for Orange Phil Donato won the 2016 by-election against Nationals' Scott Barrett. He told the Central Western Daily: "I find it somewhat remarkable the result was somehow an excuse for the pork barreling which occurred later a couple of years.
"It's no excuse for deliberately manipulating taxpayers' money in the form of grants to pork barrel."
The three-year ICAC investigation found Berejiklian - who was treasurer from 2015 to 2017 - had been in a secret relationship with then-Member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire when grant funding for a $6.7 million ACTA clay target shooting facility was pushed through against the advice of project auditors.
It found her conduct was 'seriously corrupt' and dismissed the claim a desire to sure-up regional Coalition seats after losing in Orange justified the behaviour. Criminal charges were not recommended.
"Even if, as Ms Berejiklian submits, her concern about the outcome of the Orange by-election was a factor, that would not detract from the conclusion that her consideration for Mr Maguire demonstrated partiality," the report says.
Several senior Coalition colleagues undermined the Orange by-election claims including then-Premier Mike Baird and then-Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres. The latter said during questioning: "At no stage did I think we needed to fund this proposal to counteract the Shooters Party in regional New South Wales".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.