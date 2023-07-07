AFTER around a decade of calls for better bathroom facilities, Bathurst Library is well on its way to improving toilets for people with disabilities.
The toilets, which are shared by the library and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG), have been criticised for being inaccessible for some people with disabilities.
It prompted calls for a major upgrade from Bathurst disability advocate Bob Triming, who is unable to get his wheelchair inside the disabled bathroom.
Now, after a decade of campaigning, the upgrade is set to be delivered.
Bathurst Regional Council has lodged its development application (DA) for an extension to the building to create a new public bathroom.
It will be constructed on a residual wedge of land located between the portico entry and the rear car park.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), prepared by council's engineering department, confirms that the facilities will be made available to visitors to the gallery or library, as well as the general public.
"The presence of a renewed amenities facility for the gallery and library complex will enhance the visitor experience," the document said.
"In addition, members of the public will no longer have to enter the building complex to access toilets."
To make way for the new amenities, the existing paved gallery entry way and adjoining landscaped area will need to be demolished, while disabled car parking spaces will be removed and relocated elsewhere in the car park.
The new public amenities block will include women's toilets, men's toilets, a disabled toilet and a gender neutral toilet.
Adjacent to the amenities block will be a wall-enclosed, open-roofed courtyard area with access from the BRAG office spaces.
According to the SoEE, the building has been designed and styled to complement the existing BRAG building.
"The proposed development has been designed by a consultant architect who carefully considered the materials and lies of the new building such that it will be visually appealing, with the objective of enhancing the aesthetic of the building frontage," it reads.
A new paved walkway and garden spaces will be created to replace what is being lost to the new amenities building.
The existing bathroom inside the gallery and library building will be converted into a new kitchen area.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.