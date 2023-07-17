"IT will be huge, there'll be green and yellow everywhere."
That's what a very excited nine-year-old Bathurst sports fanatic says about Australia hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Australia will share hosting rights for the highly anticipated event with New Zealand, with Sydney's Stadium Australia holding the first local game on Thursday, July 20.
Bathurst soccer player Billy Rue is excited about such a prestigious game coming to Sydney, and he'll be cheering loudly and proudly for the Matildas.
"It will be cool at the big stadiums," Billy said.
"It will be huge, there'll be yellow and green everywhere. It's Australia and the soccer World Cup is like the biggest thing in the world.
"I like the Matildas because they've got the best players in Australia and the atmosphere will be huge."
Billy has been playing soccer for Bathurst '75 for three years and thoroughly enjoys his time on the field.
He plays striker, which is the same position as his favourite Matildas player, Sam Kerr.
"She's the best player and she's won awards heaps of times and she's like the best striker in the whole women's league," Billy said.
And while Billy's aim as a striker is to score as many goals as possible for his team, playing soccer is about more than winning and losing to him.
"Playing soccer is being with your friends and having teamwork and co-operating," he said.
This year will mark the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, the first time it's been co-hosted by two countries and the first time it'll be hosted by either country.
The event will bring 32 teams from around the world together, all competing for the title of world champions.
The games will kick off on July 20, with the event culminating with the final on Sunday, August 20 at Stadium Australia.
The Matildas will be looking to secure their first Women's World Cup title and to knock off a United States team which has won the last two editions of the competition.
