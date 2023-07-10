FRESH, new and secure.
That's how federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee describes five new one-bedroom emergency accommodation units in Bathurst.
Mr Gee says the units - built by Housing Plus with the support of a $398,500 grant from the previous Australian Government - will provide accommodation places for 62 women and 125 children each year.
They will be used for women and children escaping domestic violence across the region.
"In the 12 months to March 2023, there were 391 incidents of domestic violence related assault in the Orange region, 332 in the Bathurst region, 152 incidents in Lithgow, and 17 incidents reported in Oberon," Mr Gee said.
"These figures from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research tell a devastating story, showing us that for too many people in our region, home is not the safe place it should be.
"While family and domestic violence can affect anyone, it overwhelmingly affects women and children.
"Tenancy of these units began in March, providing women and children in our region who need to leave an unsafe situation with a secure place to stay and support services to help them get through."
Housing Plus chief executive officer David Fisher told the Western Advocate earlier this year that there had been an increase in domestic violence across the state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The scale is, unfortunately, quite large," he said.
Mr Gee said the $398,500 grant to build the emergency accommodation units was awarded to Housing Plus through the Safe Places Emergency Accommodation (Safe Places) Grant Opportunity Program.
"The units are fresh, new and secure," he said. "They will make a real difference to the lives of those who need them.
He said 18 safe places have been established in the Central Tablelands through Housing Plus.
The emergency accommodation units follow 16 affordable homes being built by Housing Plus in Bathurst, Dubbo and Parkes for tenants on low to moderate incomes.
Bathurst tenants were in the new affordable homes by the end of December 2021.
