Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Ten artworks in Machattie Park as part of Bathurst Winter Festival

Updated July 9 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three of the artworks in Machattie Park.
Three of the artworks in Machattie Park.

THERE are 10 sculptures spread around Machattie Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.