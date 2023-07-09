THERE are 10 sculptures spread around Machattie Park.
Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to find the whole lot.
Amid the heavy hitters of the Bathurst Winter Festival - the ferris wheel, the skating rink, the colourful children's rides - Art in the Park might have managed to slip under the radar for some.
But Bathurst Regional Council says it is worth the search to find the 10 sculptures.
"The artworks are standing, hanging and hidden throughout Machattie Park and are yet another attraction to explore at this year's Bathurst Winter Festival," mayor Robert Taylor said.
"This is the second year of a multi-year plan to showcase public artworks by regional artists in Machattie Park and follows a strong tradition of showcasing the work of regional artists as part of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
"The artworks were selected following an expression of interest process."
The artworks are:
They will be on display until Sunday, July 16.
You don't have to wait until the Bathurst Winter Festival to see sculptures in the city.
The 750-kilogram Redjar Redbottle has been standing proudly in the forecourt of the library and art gallery building since 2014, having been bought by Bathurst Regional Council from the Sculpture By The Sea exhibition in Sydney.
Stephen Hart's sandstone sculpture Conversation, meanwhile, is a landmark in Peace Park on the banks of the Macquarie.
It was commissioned in 1988 to commemorate Australia's bicentenary.
Finally, there is the bust of Ben Chifley in a humble park in West Bathurst.
The museum in South Bathurst that honours Bathurst's favourite son gets plenty of foot traffic, but the small statue of his head that stands near the hospital remains relatively little known.
