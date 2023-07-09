DI Myers will miss her customers and her colleagues as she farewells Bathurst Post Office after a quarter of a century, but she won't miss starting work at 5am.
The box sorter supervisor, who is probably best known for manning the hatch facing Howick Street that rolls open each morning so business mail can be collected, is looking forward to hitting the road in retirement.
"We're travelling - travelling in the caravan and just enjoying the grandchildren," she said of her and her husband's plans.
"And just taking it easy. Not getting out of bed at four o'clock will be nice."
Mrs Myers - whose last day was Wednesday, July 5 - arrived at Bathurst Post Office 25 years ago as a fill-in cleaner for six weeks.
"The person I took over from decided to go into retail and Mike [former post office manager Mike Watson] offered me the full-time job and I've been here ever since," she said.
When Bathurst's posties moved from Howick Street to an expanded mail sorting centre at Kelso about a decade ago, Mrs Myers shifted into box sorting, but it's her half hour each morning at the hatch that gives her a window on the world of the CBD.
"You get to know people," she said. "We do a lot of business customers there; the secretaries on their way to work.
"You meet different people. You have a laugh and a joke.
"And, yes, you can see a lot from standing at that window."
Asked what had kept her at the post office for so many years, Mrs Myers said Australia Post had been a good employer. But it was more than that.
"They [Australia Post] treat you properly, your job's secure and it's the people you work with," she said.
"That's the whole part of it - it's the people you work with."
Those people include current postal manager Maureen Jones, with whom Mrs Myers has worked for almost 25 years, and former manager Mike Watson.
Mrs Myers said she'd had no second thoughts about retirement: "My husband retired last week, so I just knew it was time."
And in terms of technological change over her years at the post office, she said it had been extensive.
"I'm still not very computer savvy," she admitted.
"I am the old school: I'll still come in here and pay my bills.
"I pay them at the counter before I go home when they're due. I like my little receipt stapled to it and have a chit-chat to the girls.
"But it has changed. A lot of our stuff has gone through the computer, [including] the courses that we have to do."
Postal manager Mrs Jones said she will really miss Mrs Myers.
"She has been an absolute trooper with us," she said. "She and I have worked closely together for the last 24 years and I'm sad that she's leaving, genuinely sad.
"She gets on very well with all her colleagues and she's only too happy to jump in and help wherever she can."
Mrs Jones said Mrs Myers had been a mainstay at the hatch for years.
"There wouldn't be many people in town that don't know Di," she said.
