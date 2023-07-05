Western Advocate
Orange school stabbing: Charges dismissed after Canobolas Rural Tech incident

By Court Reporter
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
All charges have been dismissed after an Orange student "overwhelmed with anger" snuck a steak knife out of the school kitchen and stabbed her friend multiple times. She was suspended for three days.

