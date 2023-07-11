Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Decision on 13-lot subdivision in White Rock deferred due to drainage concerns

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEIGHBOURS' concerns about drainage and flooding have prompted councillors to defer a decision on a new White Rock subdivision that was recommended for approval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.