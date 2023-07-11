NEIGHBOURS' concerns about drainage and flooding have prompted councillors to defer a decision on a new White Rock subdivision that was recommended for approval.
The development application, for a 13-lot subdivision and associated civil works at the end of Vista Place, was on the agenda for the June 21 Bathurst Regional Council meeting.
Council staff had recommended the proposal be approved, but councillors weren't prepared to make a decision on the night after hearing the pleas from neighbouring property owners during public forum.
Antony and Britt Cullen-Ward called on council not to approve the subdivision as proposed, stressing the impact it would have on their property, which has flooded multiple times in the past.
"Council cannot and should not approve this new development until appropriate, larger stormwater infrastructure is put in place downstream," Mr Cullen-Ward said.
He claimed that development in and around Blue Ridge Estate had led to his property being flooded, and further development would only exacerbate the problem.
The Cullen-Wards have spent "our entire life savings" to increase the drainage capacity of their property.
"After we parted with our life savings, our contractor who constructed our drain proudly stated, 'This will never overflow', as it was modelled to one-in-100 flood capacity," Mr Cullen-Ward said.
"We were initially relieved, but within two years of it being installed it overflowed again and destroyed our driveway for a second time. It's not a coincidence; in fact, it has overflowed on a further six occasions.
"So, I ask council, why does this keep happening? It is because of the continued approved development upstream in Woodlands Road, Ridgeview Close, Vista Place and Blue Ridge Drive - more houses, more sheds, more hardstand areas and even more water."
Some of the concerns of the Cullen-Wards were addressed in the report prepared by council staff.
It states that standard conditions of consent would be imposed to ensure that the proposed interallotment drainage will be designed and constructed in accordance with council's guidelines.
Other concerns raised in the six submissions received when the DA was publicly advertised were also addressed in the report, with it concluding that the proposal should be approved.
"It is considered that the matters raised have been appropriately responded to and have been considered in this report," it said.
"The proposed development is recommended for approval subject to conditions of consent."
When the item came up on the agenda, councillor Ian North put forward a motion to defer to allow the Cullen-Wards to further discuss their concerns with councillors.
Other councillors were in agreement, seeing his motion pass.
The 13-lot subdivision will be put on the agenda for determination at a future council meeting.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.