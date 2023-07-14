IT'S every parent's worst nightmare to see their child suffering.
Unfortunately for Rebecca and Luke Chapman, this has been their reality for the majority of their daughter's life.
At an early age, Olivia Chapman was diagnosed with autism, ODD (oppositional defiance disorder), ADHD, anxiety and sensory processing disorder.
Every day for Olivia has been marked with difficulty.
And her journey has recently become more difficult: just two weeks after her 10th birthday, Olivia was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
"Her life was challenging before the cancer diagnosis, so now that's just made all of it worse," Mrs Chapman said.
And perhaps the most challenging thing for the Chapman family is having to see the impact that treatments have on Olivia.
"Chemo goes for hours: just doing scans, lying in a machine for an hour with hammering noises which obviously drives her insane, and all of the people, all the doctors, all the nurses, it's very overwhelming for her," Mrs Chapman said.
"It's overwhelming for me and I don't have any of that."
Despite the obvious complications, Mrs Chapman said that Olivia has been coping with chemotherapy as well as can be expected.
Because of Olivia's previous diagnoses, both Mr and Mrs Chapman have been residing with her at Ronald McDonald House Westmead, where they have only recently been joined by their son Logan and youngest daughter Matilda.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
And even with the challenges of Olivia's cancer and subsequent treatment, Mrs Chapman said the time in which she was separated from her children was one of the most difficult periods of her life.
"Being separated is not fun at all," she said.
"That was awful, that was almost harder than doing the whole cancer treatments."
In November 2023, Mrs Chapman discovered a lump in Olivia's throat, which was initially thought to be just swollen lymph nodes from an infection.
But after the lump hadn't gone away by April, Mrs Chapman decided to raise the issue again with a different GP.
This is where it was discovered that Olivia had stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma, and due to the aggressive nature of the cancer, the family are still unsure as to whether the chemotherapy is working as it should.
All they can do is hope for the best, and enjoy the comfort that comes from that hope, especially considering the speed in which the situation has unfolded.
"I guess not knowing is comforting, but if it's a good answer I want to know the answer," Mrs Chapman said.
"I don't think I've really had time to process it, I'm just rolling with the punches and taking it one day at a time. You just get thrown in the deep end and learn to swim."
Helping the family to just keep swimming is the fact that the Bathurst community has rallied behind them, and has generously donated more than $11,000 to a GoFundMe page that was set up just a few weeks after Olivia's diagnosis.
These fundraising efforts have also been boosted by Simon Ross at the Crows Nest Cafe, who pledged to donate $2 from every soup sold in store throughout the month of June.
Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies also donated a number of cookies to be sold at the Crows Nest, with all proceeds from sales being contributed to the cause.
Mrs Chapman said she was eternally grateful to the community for their donations and words of encouragement during this difficult time and that she doesn't know how she will ever repay everyone.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.