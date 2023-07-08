WORLD Wildlife Fund and Doctors for Environment Australia have released a study documenting the many now-proven benefits of trees to us all.
Trees play a critical role in supporting human health and wellbeing, from local urban tree cover to towering forests.
Unfortunately, many people aren't aware, or have forgotten, about the amazing things trees do for us every day.
Trees improve our air quality, producing much of the oxygen that we breathe, and help protect from air pollution.
Trees help curb climate change by absorbing and storing carbon dioxide.
The urban heat island effect is well-documented. Trees can cool urban streets in summer by up to 25 degrees, providing shade and acting as very efficient air-conditioners.
Trees provide habitat for many living creatures, including birds, bats and insects - all crucial for pollination and food production.
Trees are rain-makers, releasing water vapour from leaves to help make clouds.
Trees are good for human mental health, with proven benefits to levels of anxiety and depression.
Trees encourage physical activities out of doors. In a shaded, leafy, attractive outdoor environment, people are more likely to walk, cycle and play games, with proven health benefits.
Trees aid healthy development in children. Tree climbing is a key for developing strength, spatial awareness and self-confidence.
Less than 20 per cent of Australian children climb trees today, compared with more than 65 per cent in their parents' childhood.
Our climate is harsh: fierce winters, baking summers, unyielding granite soil and fluctuating rainfall. Trees that have reached maturity are very precious, and must be valued.
Bathurst Regional Council has a most admirable tree planting program, but it will be decades before most reach maturity.
By most standards, tree canopy cover in our urban areas, residential, commercial and industrial, is much less than modern standards require, and much less than other comparable regional centres.
Many cities and towns are recognising the vital importance of trees. Albury has a position of "urban forester", Orange is developing an urban forestry strategy, numerous cities are striving for 30 per cent urban tree cover.
Community representatives are in ongoing discussions with Bathurst Council to ensure our city remains pleasant and liveable.
