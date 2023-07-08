Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Our climate is harsh, so hear my pleas on our urban trees | Eco News

By Dr Jim Blackwood
July 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wintry trees in Russell Street on the fringe of the CBD.
Wintry trees in Russell Street on the fringe of the CBD.

WORLD Wildlife Fund and Doctors for Environment Australia have released a study documenting the many now-proven benefits of trees to us all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.