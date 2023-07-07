FROM the music to the entertainment, the Bathurst Winter Festival was all about the kids on July 5.
The first of two Kids Days were held, providing families with an opportunity to enjoy the winter playground and a range of pop-up activities targeted at children.
Although the weather was a little dreary, the event still drew good numbers throughout the day.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Among those in attendance was the Pritchard family, with mother Nicola bringing her daughters Harper, 5, and Haisley, 1, to Kids Day.
Ms Pritchard has brought her children to the winter festival every year, and Kids Day seemed like a great option for her young family.
"I just thought it would be good to see all the people dressed up and all the different things," she said.
While at the event they took a crack at guessing how many lollies were in a jar, and the girls got to meet some donkeys, which Ms Pritchard said was a "highlight".
Other activities available on the day included the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, face painting, circus performances, roving characters and lawn games.
Councillor Kirralee Burke was initially worried Kids Day wouldn't draw too many people in due to the wet weather, but by late morning the festival precinct was a hum of activity.
"It was just buzzing; there was people everywhere," she said.
"The ice skating rink was packed, there was line-ups for face painting, the line up for ticketing was big, the Mad Hatter's Tea Party was being set up, it was a bit of a vibe."
She said the great thing about Kids Day is there is an activity for every price point, with there being plenty of free and paid activities.
There is also a mix of interactive and non-interactive activities to suit a range of interests.
Another Kids Day will be held on Wednesday, July 12 and Cr Burke encouraged families to come along.
"Just rug up and come out. The kids will love it," she said.
"... There's not a lot to do in the winter school holidays and we live in Bathurst, so you've just got to expect it's going to be cold no matter what you do, so it's just worthwhile getting out of the house, doing something, supporting a local event."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.