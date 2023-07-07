Western Advocate
First steps taken in long-term plan to transform old gasworks site

By Matt Watson
July 7 2023 - 6:00pm
PLAN: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and mayor Robert Taylor at the former gasworks site on Russell Street last year.

AN initial site inspection has been held at Bathurst's former gasworks as work begins to find a new use for the towering industrial eyesore.

