ROCKLEY Larnach was born in 1933 in the middle of the Great Depression.
But from being born in the midst of the world's biggest economic crisis, came a life full of blessings for Mr Larnach.
These blessings were celebrated amongst Mr Larnach's closest family and friends, who gathered together on June 24 at the Rockley Pub to commemorate his 90th birthday.
Approximately 50 people travelled to the pub to mark the occasion, and besides having the opportunity to spend time with loved ones, one of the biggest highlights of the day for Mr Larnach was meeting the Rockley Pub owner Matt Moran.
Reaching 90 years of age is just one amazing milestone that Mr Larnach has acheived in his life.
Mr Larnach was a member of the Rockley Rodeo committee for a number of years, and has been an integral member of the community for Bathurst and surrounds.
