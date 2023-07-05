Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Our farm is experiencing the fallout from the rise in feral felines | Letter

By Bill Ogilvie
July 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

INCREASING cat numbers are threatening native animals and birdlife around Bathurst and Australia-wide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.