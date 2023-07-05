INCREASING cat numbers are threatening native animals and birdlife around Bathurst and Australia-wide.
In our garden and farm we created an environment for birdlife to flourish.
Recently there has been a decline in numbers and diversity. Cats are a factor.
To hear a cat attack in the night and the bird squawking is alarming. Finding feathers is distressing.
We used to catch cats in an approved cage and take them to the pound. This is no longer possible.
The advice is to re-home them, which is unrealistic. Feral cats can be surprisingly vicious.
Our council needs to deal with this problem.
