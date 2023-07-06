BATHURST'S federal MP has rubbished key details of the Federal Government's justification for withdrawing $12.5 million in funding for the proposed second circuit as the fallout from the decision continues.
As well, Bathurst Regional Council has told the Western Advocate that it won't be applying for funding from a newly created grants program - as council was encouraged to do by Infrastructure Minister Catherine King - because the second track does not meet one of the criteria.
A recent meeting between Calare MP Andrew Gee and Ms King about the second circuit was meant to end some of the acrimony about the withdrawal of the money, but appears to have achieved the opposite.
After Mr Gee put out a statement on Friday, June 30 describing his bitter disappointment at the meeting and saying the minister could have allowed Bathurst to use the $12.5 million for the current track instead, the minister's office responded.
A spokeswoman for Ms King told the Advocate that the minister had explained to Mr Gee "that the project did not comply with the guidelines the previous Liberal and National Party government had set for the funding program".
"There was no ability under the guidelines for the money to be repurposed so it was returned to the budget," the spokeswoman said.
"Mr Gee's claim the money has been redirected to fund election commitments is wrong.
"The Albanese Government's Growing Regions program will be open soon for expressions of interest."
In a new statement on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, Mr Gee said the government was continuing "bogus claims" on the second circuit funding.
"It's absurd that the Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King's office is claiming that they are helpless to let the $12.5 million grant be repurposed to improve the Mount Panorama/Wahluu site because of grant guidelines," he said.
"This claim is bogus. They're spinning the story that it's the guidelines which are forcing them to take back the grant, not their wish to get their hands on the $12.5 million given to Bathurst, and rake back money allocated to the regions.
"The $12.5 million grant falls under the Community Development Grants Programme. Under those grant guidelines, there is not a single clause which would prevent the $12.5 million grant from being repurposed.
"When Mayor Robert Taylor and I met the Infrastructure Minister I had the guidelines in front of me, and I pointed this out to them and not a single person attempted to argue that the grant couldn't be repurposed.
"In fact, the guidelines allow requests to vary the scope of the project if an unexpected event is affecting the progress of the original project.
"They state that a request to change the scope would be looked at in terms of whether the updated project would still achieve outcomes."
Mr Gee said the Federal Government needed to get its story straight.
"First it says that repurposing the grant is possible but they won't agree to it. Now they come up with the fiction that the funding agreement can't be varied at all because of the guidelines set by the previous government," he said.
"The community can have a look at the grant guidelines and see for themselves how broad in scope they are, and how they are sympathetic to challenges that may arise during the construction process.
"Even a quick look reveals that the grant guidelines aren't the ironclad rules that the Minister's office is making them out to be. The guidelines are actually very broad in scope and there's not one single clause that would prevent the grant from being repurposed.
"The Minister's office certainly couldn't point to one in the meeting we just had.
"Furthermore, clause 2.4 in the Commonwealth Grant Rules and Guidelines enables a Minister to approve grants on a one-off or ad hoc basis, and clause 4.12 even allows Ministers to approve grants that are not recommended by the relevant officials.
"When I pointedly asked the Minister whether she would treat the $12.5 million as a one-off grant, she declined."
The Advocate contacted Ms King's office to see if Ms King wanted to respond to Mr Gee's new comments.
The Advocate was told that there was nothing to add to Ms King's previous comments about her meeting with Mr Gee.
Ms King told Mr Gee, during a recent parliamentary question time, that she encouraged him and Bathurst Regional Council "to put in an expression of interest to the Growing Regions Fund, a $300 million fund, that opens on July 5" in regards to funding for the second circuit.
Council will not be doing so, however.
Council's acting general manager Neil Southorn told the Advocate that council had "reviewed the criteria for the Growing Regions grant funding but is unable to apply for funding for the second circuit through this program as one of the key criteria is that the project needs to be shovel ready".
"The development application for the project has not yet been lodged, or approved, by the State Government as a state significant project," Mr Southorn said.
