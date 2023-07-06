Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Calare MP Andrew Gee rubbishes key details of justification for second circuit funds withdrawal

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 7 2023 - 7:47am, first published July 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the proposed second circuit and (inset left) federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and (inset right) Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
An artist's impression of the proposed second circuit and (inset left) federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and (inset right) Member for Calare Andrew Gee.

BATHURST'S federal MP has rubbished key details of the Federal Government's justification for withdrawing $12.5 million in funding for the proposed second circuit as the fallout from the decision continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.