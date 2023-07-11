THOUGH the rain came to play, it didn't keep the families away as plenty of people attended the Bathurst Winter Festival Kids' Day.
There may not have been any singing in the rain on Wednesday, July 5, but there was certainly a buzz of activity at the festival.
Hundreds of families braved the heavy weather to take part in Kids' Day, which was jam-packed with activities.
There were miniature donkeys, circus performances, face-painting and lawn games, as well as a Mad Hatter's Tea Party.
Attendees also had the opportunity to take a ride on the ferris wheel, brave the ice-skating rink and gaze at their reflections while navigating the mirror maze.
The Kids' Day was the perfect way for families to embrace the school holidays and they will be able to do it all again on Wednesday, July 12.
