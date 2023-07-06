RE: Are wind farms coming to a forest near you? There are things you need to know (Oberon Review website, May 19).
I read with disgust the article about the proposal to put wind towers south of Oberon.
A recent article from Terry McCrann says everything to do with our power supply and in such a simple manner. He states that "free" electricity will be expensive and that "everyone with a functioning brain" should be able to see that.
As well, a recent article by Jeff Kennett stated that "households and industry will pay a heavy price". And that "all this at a time when Australia contributes virtually nothing to the world's atmosphere".
Why is it so difficult for the people who govern us, that being federal, state and local governments, to understand the problems that this absurd action will cause?
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
I have also read many articles by Andrew Bolt and Rowan Dean and many others who state that the same outcome will occur if we follow this crazy path.
It is a shame that these people aren't in government and that their stance is not read by enough people in power.
Austria, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands are preparing to resurrect old coal plants because of the dwindling gas supplies.
We are so fortunate to have an abundance of coal in Australia and we should be using it.
We are all on the same planet and our feeble attempts to change the world's emissions when other countries don't intend to do anything will only inflict pain, heartache and financial misery to Australians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.