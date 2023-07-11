PLENTY of families had their day made during the Kids' Day at Kings Parade.
Kids' Day was held on Wednesday, July 5 as part of the Bathurst Winter Festival and plenty of families braved the cold to take part in the variety of activities available.
In addition to the usual attractions such as the ferris wheel, the ice-skating rink and the kaleidoscope, families were treated to circus performances, lawn games, miniature donkeys and even a Mad Hatter's Tea Party.
Kids loved the giant bubble blowing and the face-painting and the day proved to be the perfect way to spend some quality family time during the school holidays.
There will be another opportunity for families to take in all the action at the next Kids' Day, which will take place on Wednesday, July 12.
