Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Lachlan Hooper's Junior Wallabies out of World Rugby Under 20 Championship title race after 22-all draw to England

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LACHLAN Hooper's Junior Wallabies side narrowly missed out on the chance to reach another World Rugby Under 20 Championship decider following a 22-all draw with England in their last pool fixture on Wednesday morning Australian time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.