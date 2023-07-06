THE company behind Bake, Table and Tea has gone into voluntary administration after encountering "financial difficulties", but business owner Melissa Kelly is confident the doors will remain open for good.
Liam Bailey and Christopher Palmer of O'Brien Palmer, an insolvency and business advisory company, were officially appointed as the administrators on July 3, 2023.
In a statement to the Western Advocate on July 6, Mr Bailey said O'Brien Palmer was called in by the directors of the company, MJK (Bathurst) Pty Ltd, "to address financial difficulties faced by the company".
"The goal of this administration, as in all administrations, is to provide a process by which the business can effect a settlement with its creditors and return to solvency. If that is not possible, then to provide for an orderly winding up of the company's affairs," he said.
Bake, Table and Tea has been in business since September, 2015 and occupies a large premises in George Street in the Bathurst central business district.
The retail store and cafe currently employs two permanent and 19 casual staff members.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Bailey said they all remain employed during the administration process.
"At this time, the employment of all employees remains unaffected and there is little to no risk of employees being terminated unless the administration is unsuccessful, and no real risk to employees not receiving payment of their entitlement in full," he said.
He confirmed "all of the employees will lose their jobs" should the administration be unsuccessful.
For now, the business is expected to continue operating to the public as normal.
"It is currently the plan that the trading of the business will be unaffected by the administration process and will continue unless the administration is unsuccessful," Mr Bailey said.
Ms Kelly, the owner of the business, said this administration process was entered into voluntarily to save Bake, Table and Tea.
"Bake, Table and Tea, for us, is not closing. This is just a process that we need to go through to be able to make our company viable," she said.
"... In my heart and my head, I can honestly say the business will not be closing."
Not only that, she wants to ensure the best outcome for the staff.
"It's a difficult time for us, it's a difficult time for my staff, but all my staff are fully supportive of this and they are extremely positive," Ms Kelly said.
"We have been very transparent with all of them in regards to what's happened and the process.
"We just hope that people support us and we will be a better business when we come out of this voluntary administration, which is a short period. It's not a long period at all."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.