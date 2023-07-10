BATHURST Ladies Probus Club members certainly know how to mark an occasion.
Last year, they were in furs, boas and even a London fireman's helmet as they embraced the "retro" theme at the club's 35th birthday celebration.
This year, as a cake was cut at the Majellan Bowling Club to mark the club's 36th birthday, there were flowers blooming all over the room.
Secretary Ruth Clements explained that the club's birthday coincided with the birthday of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
"We decided we would recognise her and, because she was so colourful, we thought we'd just add colour to our birthday celebrations," she said.
One of the members gave a synopsis of Kahlo's life during the formal part of the proceedings before a cake was cut by Leonie Wood and Joy Cox to mark the club's 36th.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.