Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Ladies Probus Club members dress up for 36th birthday

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Harvey, Fay King and Carol Hallahan in their colourful flowers.
Pauline Harvey, Fay King and Carol Hallahan in their colourful flowers.

BATHURST Ladies Probus Club members certainly know how to mark an occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.